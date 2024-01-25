CIBC Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$12.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.79.

NFI opened at C$12.26 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2877337 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

