CIBC Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Neutral

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $3.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.20. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.