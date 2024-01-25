Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $581.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.15. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

