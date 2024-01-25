Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $350,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 8,750,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

