Citigroup Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 1,185,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.