Citigroup Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $68.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

