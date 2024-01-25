City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

City Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get City alerts:

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in City by 214.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on City

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.