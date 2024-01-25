City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.
City Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CHCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
City Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in City by 214.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
City Company Profile
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
