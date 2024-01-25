Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Clariant Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.