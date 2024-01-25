Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,456. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

