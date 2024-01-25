Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 95,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,445. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

