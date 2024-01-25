Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Up to $68.56

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.56, but opened at $71.01. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 13,012 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $89,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

