Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive has set its FY23 guidance at ~$3.21-3.24 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.