Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

