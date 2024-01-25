Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 22.2 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 11,224,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,306. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

