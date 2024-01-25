Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $20.69. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 2,935,614 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after buying an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

