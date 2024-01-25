Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,038,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,783,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

