CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

CommScope stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

