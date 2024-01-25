Comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 8.93% 7.49% 4.44% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.76 $248.01 million $2.40 22.86 C3is $3.29 million 0.26 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

89.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 3 2 0 2.40 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $54.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

