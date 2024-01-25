Comparing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 20.89 $429.38 million $16.93 75.61 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fair Isaac and NextMart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $1,054.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.49%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than NextMart.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats NextMart on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

