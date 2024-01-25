Comparing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.88 -$94.59 million ($3.23) -7.16 DarioHealth $27.66 million 2.07 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.86

Analyst Ratings

DarioHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 8 5 0 2.29 DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.38%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 187.30%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -27.02% -23.90% -8.73% DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49%

Summary

DarioHealth beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.