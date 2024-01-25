Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 25.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

