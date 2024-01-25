Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Raised to $121.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
