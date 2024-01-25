Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Raised to $121.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $16.14 on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 223,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,643. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

