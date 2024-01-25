Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

STZ stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,482. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

