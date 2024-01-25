Contrasting Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) & Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) and Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Babcock International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Babcock International Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Babcock International Group has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,335.85%. Given Babcock International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock International Group is more favorable than Badger Infrastructure Solutions.

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Babcock International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 27.30 Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A $0.45 12.61

Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Infrastructure Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and Babcock International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Babcock International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Babcock International Group pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.