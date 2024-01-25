Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.72. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 592,325 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

