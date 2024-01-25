Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,446 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.81% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $38,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

