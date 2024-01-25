Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 52,073 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $40,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.