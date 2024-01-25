Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $38.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $38,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $268.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

