Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $40.80 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $40,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $540.46 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.60 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

