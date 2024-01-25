Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $46.21 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

