Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $46.91 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

