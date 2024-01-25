Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $50.09 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 13,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $308,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

