Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $55.20 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

