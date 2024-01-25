Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

