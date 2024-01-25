Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.52% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

