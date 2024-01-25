Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 352,150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,319.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,150 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $113.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

