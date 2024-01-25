Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,339 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $47,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $247.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

