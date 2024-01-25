Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,212 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $52,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

