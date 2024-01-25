Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,939 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

