CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

