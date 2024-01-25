Critical Comparison: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Group and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cosmos Group and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46% Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Risk & Volatility

Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.07, meaning that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.03 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.68 $4.33 million ($0.80) -1.76

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

