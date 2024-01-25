Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 114240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
