Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 961,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,596,000 after purchasing an additional 574,296 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $54,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

