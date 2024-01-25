CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 4,750,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.