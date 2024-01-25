CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

