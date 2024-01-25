CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.35

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
