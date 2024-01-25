CV SHOTS Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $712,298.61 and approximately $5.03 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00031852 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

