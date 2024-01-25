CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.97. CVRx shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 18,880 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVRx Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 643,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

