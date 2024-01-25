CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

