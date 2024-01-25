CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $231.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

